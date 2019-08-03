Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on 3rd August, 2019, and the business mentioned in the notice dated 18th June, 2019 were transacted.

In this regard, please find enclosed the following -

1) Summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30, part A of Schedule -III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations as Annexure -I.

2) Voting results as required under Regulation 44, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations as Annexure- II.

3) Report of Scrutinizer dated 03/08/2019, 2019 pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4) (xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as Annexure III.

The above mentioned information are also available on the Companys website at www.mrpl.co.in.

