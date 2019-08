Dear Sir,





This is to intimate you regarding the following changes:



Ms. Sucharitra Sahoo has stepped down from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 03.08.2019. Her successor shall be appointed shortly and the same be intimated to the Stock Exchange at the earliest.



Pdf Link: Manjeera Constructions Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com