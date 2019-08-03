Manjeera Constructions Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

With reference to the above subject, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday the 03rd August 2019 inter-alia has transacted the following:

1.Considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 as reviewed by the Audit Committee.

2. Board has approved the resignation of Ms. Sucharitra Sahoo as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.

3.To convene the 32nd Annual General Meeting on 28th September,2019 at 9:30 AM at Hotel Aditya Park , Ameerpet, Hyderabad-500038.

4.As per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as entered with Stock Exchanges, the Book Closure of the Company is fixed from 21st September, 2019 to 28th September,2019 , (Both days inclusive ) for the purpose of AGM

Pdf Link: Manjeera Constructions Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
Manjeera Constructions Ltd

