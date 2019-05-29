Manorama Industries Limited allotted 34,04,400 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- per equity share at an issue price of Rs. 188/- (inclusive of security premium of Rs. 178/-) per equity share through Initial Public Offer (IPO). The purpose and object of the issue were towards Establishing an Integrated Greenfield project for manufacturing of CBE/ specialty fats and tailor-made products at Birkoni, Near Raipur at Chhattisgarh and to meet Issue Expenses and General Corporate Purpose.



The company had allotted Rs. 6.00 Crore for Issue Expenses of IPO, however the actual utilization as on March 31, 2019 amounts to Rs. 6.90 Crore. .



Pursuant to Regulation 32(1) of SEBI LODR 2015 as amended from time to time, we hereby submit the details of deviation or variation in the utilization of the issue proceeds for the issue expenses in the certificate as received from M/s. Jain & Choudhary, the Statutory Auditors of the Company



The said certificate from has been reviewed by the Audit Committee meeting held on 29.05.2019 of the Company as per Regulation 32(3) of SEBI LODR 2015 and attached herewith.



We request you to kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.





Pdf Link: Manorama Industries Ltd - Statement Of Deviation And Variation As Per Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Hereinafter Referred To As SEBI LODR 2015).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com