We would like to inform you that the Company has received resignation from Mr. Bharat Vyas (DIN: 00043804) Independent Director w.e.f. 20th May, 2019 (the Company received mail on 26th May, 2019) and Mr. Dhruv Agrawal (DIN- 06896866) Director w.e.f. 26th May, 2019 from the post of director of the Company.



The reason of resignation, of Mr. Bharat Vyas is due to pre-occupation and, of Mr. Dhruv Agrawal is mainly due to GST search.



Kindly take note of the same.



Pdf Link: Manpasand Beverages Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com