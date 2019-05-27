With reference to the subject mentioned above, we would like to inform you that Mr. Milind Babar (DIN: 06984063), Independent Director of the Company has tendered resignation from the post of Director of the Company with immediate effect i.e. 27th May, 2019. This resignation is mainly due to press release issued by GST department.



The said director also confirmed in the mail that there was no other material reasons other than provided in the letter of resignation.



Kindly take note of the same.



Pdf Link: Manpasand Beverages Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com