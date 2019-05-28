Manugraph India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The dividend payment will be subiect to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Manugraph India Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com