The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter /year ended March 31, 2019. The Board of Directors also recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.50/- (Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The dividend payment will be subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting

Pdf Link: Manugraph India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com