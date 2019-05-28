Manvijay Development Company Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 7 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this to inform you that Company was changed the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent from M/s. Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd to M/s. Skyline Financial Services Private Limited with effect from 03rd March, 2018.

We wish to inform you that the Company has served the notice of termination to M/s. Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company. We also inform you that the Company has appointed M/s. Skyline Financial Services Private Limited as Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company having its Registered Office at A/505 Dattani Plaza A K Road, Safeed Pool, Andheri (East) Mumbai - 400072, Land Line Nos: 022-49721245,022-28511022, Email ID: subhashdhingreja@skylinerta.com as the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company with effect from 03rd March, 2018.

Published on May 28, 2019
Manvijay Development Company Ltd

