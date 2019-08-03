Manvijay Development Company Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Will Be Held On 10Th August, 2019

Manvijay Development Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Board of Director of the Company will meet on Saturday 10th August, 2019 to consider and take on record following matters;

1)To discuss & approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2)The Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for the directors, Promoters, designated employee and Connected person of the company covered under the said Code from 01st July, 2019 to 14th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of standalone and consolidated unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

3)Reconstitute the various committees.

4)Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.



