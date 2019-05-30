MAPRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Rescheduling of Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019.

Pdf Link: Mapro Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Dated 12.06.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com