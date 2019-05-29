Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.50 /- per Equity Share for the FY 2018-19 (10%).

Pdf Link: Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com