MARG LTD. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) by Financial Creditors

Intimation of the commencement of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) and the copy of the order of National Company Law Tribunal is attached herewith.

Published on May 30, 2019
Marg Ltd

