Marg Techno Projects Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 30Th May, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015, read with Schedule III, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 03.00 p.m. and concluded on p.m. has approved and taken on record, inter alia;



1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Board Report as on 31st March 2019.



A copy of above Results along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, as required under Regulation - 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith.



The Meeting was started at 03.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.25 p.m.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com