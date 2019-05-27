Marico Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Regulations), enclosed herewith the ratings outstanding for the debt instruments / bank facilities of the Company by CRISIL.

Published on May 27, 2019
Marico Ltd

