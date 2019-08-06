We wish to inform that the Company had on August 1, 2019, intimated to the Stock Exchanges about the proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting (the meeting) duly convened on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Mumbai Educational Trust, 1st Floor, Convention Centre, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West), Mumbai - 400 050, having BSE Acknowledgement No. 926367 and Neaps App. No. 2019/Aug/313/322.



However, it has been observed that in the earlier intimation, there was a typographical error in the number of shareholders attending the meeting, which is now rectified.



Please find enclosed herewith the revised summary of the proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Marico Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

