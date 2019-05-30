Maris Spinners Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has considered the following:

- Payment of dividend at Rs. 1/- per share was proposed for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Published on May 30, 2019
