Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has considered the following:



- Payment of dividend at Rs. 1/- per share was proposed for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Pdf Link: Maris Spinners Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com