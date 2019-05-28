This has reference to our letter dated May 10, 2019, regarding the captioned subject. The Board, at their meeting held over April 10, 2019, approved the following items of business:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Results and Audit Report for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31.03.2019.

2. Approved the draft notice of 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

3. Approved the draft e-voting notice of 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

4. Approved 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to decide the date, time and venue of AGM

5. Approved the draft Directors Report for financial year 2018 - 2019

6. Approved the dates of book closure

7. Considered and adopted Secretarial Audit Report.



You are requested to take note of the same on your record and do the needful.



Pdf Link: Market Creators Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com