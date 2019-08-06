In terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Marsons Limited at their Meeting held today i.e. 6th August, 2019 has allotted 12,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Promoter/ Promoter Group on Preferential Allotment basis pursuant to Order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench vide its Order dated 9th May, 2019 under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.



Below are the details of allotment of Equity Shares:



1. Yashoda Inn Private Limited Promoter 10,00,00,000

2. Silvertoss Shoppers Pvt.Ltd. Promoter 2,00,00,000

Total 12,00,00,000



Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 50,00,000/- consisting of 50,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 12,50,00,000/- consisting of 12,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.



Pdf Link: Marsons Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com