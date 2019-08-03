Sub: Copy of Advertisement Published in Newspapers - Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 07.08.2019





In Compliance with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of Notice of Board Meeting of Master Chemicals Limited (Scrip Code: 506867) to be held on Wednesday, 07th August, 2019 as published in Free Press Journal - English Daily and Navshakti - a regional (Marathi) Daily - both on 02th August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Master Chemicals Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com