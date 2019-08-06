MASTER TRUST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby give you notice that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Master Trust Limited is convened to be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at Ludhiana, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30th, 2019 and any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the meeting.



Further, kindly note that as per the Companys Code of Fair Disclosure and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company that has been already closed from July 01, 2019, and shall end after 48 hours of the declaration of financial results of the Company on August 14, 2019.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Master Trust Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com