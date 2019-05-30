The Board pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following:-

1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019. Enclosed as Annexure 1.

2. Standalone Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31st March 2018 and 31st March 2019. Enclosed as Annexure 2

3. Statement of Audited Segment-wise Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March, 2019. Enclosed as Annexure 3.

4. Audit Report on the aforementioned Financial Results. Enclosed as Annexure 3.

5. Declaration from the management of the Company w.r.t., Unmodified Opinion of Auditor on those Financial Results. Enclosed as Annexure 4;

6. Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019, in terms of Circular CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019. Requisite Annexure is enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Mauria Udyog Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com