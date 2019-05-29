In accordance with the provisions of Section 139 of Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. B.N Kedia & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001652N) have completed their term as Statutory Auditors of the Company.



Accordingly, the Board on recommendation of Audit committee has appointed M/s A M S & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No.130898W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office for a term of five years from conclusion of 31st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders. The Brief Profile of A M S & Co., Chartered Accountants & is attached herewith.



Pdf Link: Mavi Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com