Mavi Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 has, inter alia, transacted the followings:



1. The Board has approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Copy of Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities along with Auditors Report and Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion is enclosed herewith.



2. In accordance with the provisions of Section 139 of Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. B.N Kedia & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001652N) have completed their term as Statutory Auditors of the Company.



Accordingly, the Board on recommendation of Audit committee has appointed M/s A M S & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No.130898W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office for a term of five years from conclusion of 31st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company, subject to approval of the shareholders. The Brief Profile of A M S & Co., Chartered Accountants & is attached herewith.



3. The 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2019.



