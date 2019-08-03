In terms of the Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [the Listing Regulations], we submit herewith the details regarding the voting results (i.e. e-voting and poll) of the 55th Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the company held on 2nd August, 2019 (Friday) at 11:00 A.M. at Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi-110001 alongwith Report of the Scrutinizer.



Further, we also inform that all the resolutions as set out in notice convening the said AGM have been passed by the Members with the requisite majority.



Pdf Link: Mawana Sugars Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com