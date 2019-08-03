Mawana Sugars Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Please take reference to our letter dated 03rd August, 2019 on the captioned subject.

It has been found that there was an inadvertent typographical error in Scrutinizers Report, Resolution no. 4,5,6 passed as Special Resolution which are mentioned as Ordinary Resolution. The error has been duly rectified and please find attached herewith, the revised Scrutinizers Report.

We sincerely apologies for this inadvertent bona fide error and request you to kindly replace this revised report with the earlier report and update it in your record.

