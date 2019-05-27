Max Financial Services Limited, the holding company for Max Life Insurance business, is organizing a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its Q4FY19 results performance. The call is scheduled for Wednesday, 29th May 2019 at 10:15 a.m.

Pdf Link: Max Financial Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

