Max Financial Services Limited, the holding company for Max Life Insurance business, is organizing a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its Q1FY20 results performance. The call is scheduled for Tuesday, 6th August 2019 at 5:30 p.m (instead of 4:00 pm scheduled earlier)

Pdf Link: Max Financial Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com