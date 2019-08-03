Sub: Voting Results of the 4th AGM of the Company



In continuation to our earlier communication dated August 2, 2019 on the captioned matter, please find enclosed the following:



(a) Details of voting results in respect of resolutions passed by the shareholders of the Company at the fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company held at its Registered Office on August 2, 2019, in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; and



(b) Report of Scrutinizer dated August 3, 2019 on e-voting and poll process.



You are requested to take the aforesaid on record.



Pdf Link: Max India Ltd - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com