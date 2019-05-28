Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors dated 28 th May, 2019 adjourned to 29 th May, 2019 at 01:00 P.M., the adjourned meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held today 28 th May, 2019 at 03:00 P.M. and concluded on 08:05 P.M. Corporate office at Shop No. 36, Rock Avenue, Plot E CHS Ltd., Near Hindustan Naka, Charop, Kandivali (west), Mumbai-400067

Pdf Link: Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Adjournment Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2019.

