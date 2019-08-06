Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2019

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mayukh Dealtrade Limited schedule to be held on Monday, on 12th August, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at its Corporate office at Shop No. 36, Rock Avenue, Plot E CHS Ltd., Near Hindustan Naka, Charop, Kandivali (West), Mumbai-400067

Pdf Link: Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.