Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mayukh Dealtrade Limited schedule to be held on Monday, on 12th August, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at its Corporate office at Shop No. 36, Rock Avenue, Plot E CHS Ltd., Near Hindustan Naka, Charop, Kandivali (West), Mumbai-400067

Pdf Link: Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com