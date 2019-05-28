Mazda Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 9/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of the shareholders. The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, shall be paid / dispatched on or before 30 days of its declaration.

Pdf Link: MAZDA LTD. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com