Recommended a dividend of Rs. 9/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to the approval of the shareholders. The Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, shall be paid / dispatched on or before 30 days of its declaration.

Pdf Link: MAZDA LTD. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com