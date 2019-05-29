In terms of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has published the standalone Audited financial results for

the fourth quarter and year ended 31 st March, 2019, which have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Director at their meeting held on 25th May, 2019 in Business Standard English Newspaper edition dated 27th May, 2019 and Financial Express Gujarati Newspaper edition dated 27 th May, 2019.



Kindly take the same on your records.

Pdf Link: M.B.Parikh Finstocks Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

