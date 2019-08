Mr. Ajay Kumar Vijay was appointed as the Whole Time Director and Key Managerial Personnel, designated as Executive Director of the Company by the Board on 9th May, 2019. The Board in its meeting held on 2nd August, 2019 clarified on his designation as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. 9th May, 2019.

