Mcleod Russel India Ltd. - Board to consider Dividend

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 20, 2019, Mcleod Russel India Ltd has now informed BSE that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, the Board shall consider recommendation or passing over of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Mcleod Russel India Ltd. - Board to consider Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Mcleod Russel India Ltd

