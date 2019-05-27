Mcleod Russel India Ltd. - SECURITIES & EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA (SUBSTANTIAL Acquisition OF SHARES & TAKEOVERS) REGULATIONS, 2011 - DISCLOSURE FOR INVOCATION OF SHARES OF Mcleod RUSSEL INDIA LIMITED

We have received a Disclosure from Woodside Parks Limited [WPL] dated 27th May 2019 in Annexure-1 pursuant to Regulation 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, informing us that 3,64,462 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of our Company held by WPL have been invoked by Aditya Birla Finance Limited from 16th May 2019 to 17th May 2019, a copy of the said Disclosure is enclosed for your information and records.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Mcleod Russel India Ltd

