Mcleod Russel India Ltd. - Update on board meeting

The Board Meeting to be held on 30/05/2019 has been revised to 30/05/2019 BOARD MEETING ON 30.05.2019 TO INTER ALIA CONSIDER RECOMMENDATION OR PASSING OVER OF DIVIDEND

Published on May 27, 2019
