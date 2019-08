Further to our letter dated August 02, 2019, please find enclosed a copy of the newspaper publication relating to the dispatch of the Postal Ballot and E-Voting Notices, published today in English in Mint (all editions) and in Bengali in Sukhabar (Kolkata edition).

Pdf Link: Mcnally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com