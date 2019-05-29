Medi-Caps Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

SUBMISSION 0F PRESS CLIPPING RELATED TO EXTRACT 0F
STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE
QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 3IST MARCH, 2019

Pdf Link: Medi-Caps Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Medi Caps Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor