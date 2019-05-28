In compliance of the Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulation, 2015; we would like to inform that the Share Transfer Agent of our Company M/s. Ankit

Consultancy Pvt.Ltd. has received request letter along with necessary affidavit and indemnity Bond

from the following Shareholder/s about request for issuance of duplicate share certificate/s which have

been reported as misplaced and not traceable by them.

Pdf Link: Medi-Caps Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com