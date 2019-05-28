Medi-Caps Ltd. - Submission Of Code Of Fair Disclosure Under Regulation 8 Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 Due To Change In The Name Of The Chief Investor Relations Officer.

Pursuant to Regulation 8 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading)Regulations, 2015, we would like to enclose herewith the Code of Fair Disclosure for Unpublished Price Sensitive Information as amended due to change in the Name of the Chief Investor Relations Officer under the SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015.



Kindly note that the aforesaid amended Code of Fair Disclosure for Unpublished Price Sensitive Information is hosted on the Website of the company.



