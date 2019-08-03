Medico Intercontinental Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 at the administrative Office of the Company situated at 501, 5th Floor, Aditraj Arcade, Near Hetvi Tower, 100 ft. Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad - 380015, to inter alia consider, approve and take on record the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with limited review report for quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 and any other business items as per agenda circulated.

The public notice of the same will be published in Newspapers as per the requirements of Regulation 47 of the SEBI LODR.

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.



Pdf Link: Medico Intercontinental Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Compliance Of Regulation 29, 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

