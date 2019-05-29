Sub.: Outcome of Board Meeting (Bearing No. 2/2019 - 2020) held on 29th May, 2019



Dear Sirs,



Through this letter, we hereby inform you of the Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019.



We request you to kindly incorporate the same under the heading Corporate Announcements.

CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (BEARING NO. 2/2019 - 2020)

on 29.05.2019 commenced at 1600 Hrs. and concluded at 1630 Hrs.

1. To note resignation of Manoj Balaji Purushothaman, Director with effect from 30th May 2019



Trust the above submission is in order per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Medimatter Health Management Pvt. Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com