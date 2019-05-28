Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today commenced at 4:00 PM has inter alia:

1.Approved Audited Annual Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2.Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2019 prepared pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.

3.Subject to confirmation of the stock exchange, the book closure period for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be from 27th July, 2019 to 3rd August, 2019 (both days inclusive).

4.The 34th AGM of the company will be held on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019 at Delhi.

5.Approved the resignation of Mr. I C Singhal from the board of directors of the company w.e.f 6th May, 2019.

6.Appointed Ms. Neha Parbhakar Rawat (ACS 26382) as the Company Secretary of Mefcom Securities Limited, the Subsidiary Company of Mefcom Capital Markets Limited, pursuant to section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8A of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, and other applicable provisions.

7.Ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditor M/s Doogar & Associates (Firm Reg No.000561N) Chartered Accountants, New Delhi.

8.Appointment of M/s PK Mishra & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor as per Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2019-2020.

9.Appointment of Mr. Pawan Kumar Mishra, Prop. of M/s. PK Mishra & Associates, Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for the purposes of E-voting for ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting

The Meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 5:00 PM.

The following are attached to this outcome:

1.Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/ year ended 31st March, 2019 prepared pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013 along with Independent Auditors report.

2.Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Standalone and Consolidated) as on 31st March, 2019.

3.Segment reporting results (Standalone and Consolidated) as on 31st March, 2019.

