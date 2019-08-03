This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the

meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 13.08.2019 at 5:00 PM

at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited

Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2019.

In this regard we are enclosing herewith copies of Newspaper cutting for publication of notice in

the following newspapers:

1. The Financial Express dated 03rd August, 2019 (Saturday) (English) published from New

Delhi.

2. Jansatta dated 03rd August, 2019 (Saturday) (Hindi) published from New Delhi.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Pdf Link: Mega Corporation Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com