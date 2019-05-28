Meghmani Organics Ltd. - Clarification On Fake Whats App Message Regarding Fire At Dahej Plant.

Meghmani clarifies that certain unknown class of people with malafide intention is trying to tarnish the image and reputation of the Company by circulating fake news of fire broke out at Dahej, Gujarat Plant of the Company through Social Media (Whats App) and uploading Videos of the Fire that has taken place on 26th March, 2019. These activities are going on since last three days.



The Company clarifies that no fire incident has taken place in any of our factory situated in GIDC Ankleshwar or GIDC Dahej, Taluka - Vagra, Bharuch, Gujarat. All our plants are safe. We also hereby confirm to all our stakeholders and investors that the news in the circulation is absolutely baseless, fake and there is no truth in it.



