Meghmani Organics Ltd. - Meghmani Organics Limited Is Installing Additional Capacity To Manufacture 2,4-D, At Its Existing Manufacturing Facility Situated At GIDC Dahej.

Meghmani informs about installing additional capacity to manufacture 2,4-D a widely used and environmental friendly herbicide, by setting up additional Production Facility at its existing agro manufacturing facility situated at Ch-1+2/A GIDC Dahej, Taluka, Vagra, District: Bharuch.

Published on May 28, 2019
