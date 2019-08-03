The full and final settlement of disputes arrived with MS Shoes East Limited (now known as Tomorrowland Technologies Exports Limited). at Delhi High Court by payment of a lump sum amount of 15.00 lacs. The amount is paid to MS Shoes East Limited (now known as Tomorrowland Technologies Exports Limited). The execution proceeding has been withdrawn by MS Shoes East Limited (now known as Tomorrowland Technologies Exports Limited) at Chandigarh Court. The case also has been disposed off as settled by the Delhi High Court on 02.08.2019.

Pdf Link: Megri Soft Ltd - Update On Litigation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com