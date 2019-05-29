SUB: OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 29TH MAY, 2019



REF: OUR LETTER DATED 20.05.2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 have inter-alia considered and approved the following matters.



1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Auditors Report for Audited Financial Results for Standalone for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



The Board Meeting commenced at 03.00 PM & concluded at 04.00 PM



Kindly take the documents on record and acknowledge receipt of the same.







Pdf Link: Melstar Information Technologies Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

